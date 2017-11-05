 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Out-of-form Supercars star Jamie Whincup confident he can catch Kiwi Scott McLaughlin

share

Source:

AAP

It would take a brave person to rule Jamie Whincup out of winning this year's Supercars Championship.

Jamie Whincup sets pole in qualifying. Supercars V8, ITM Auckland SuperSprint, Pukekohe Raceway, New Zealand. Sunday, 05 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Holden driver Jamie Whincup in action at the Pukekohe Raceway in Auckland, New Zealand.

Source: Photosport

But after a disappointing last three rounds, the Red Bull Holden ace has slipped off the pace, raising questions about whether he has the hunger to clinch a record eighth title.

His last win came at Tasmania's Symmons Plains in April as Ford rival Scott McLaughlin has won four of the seven races since.

Whincup isn't concerned, as he has been in dire positions before and still been on top at the end of the season.

You only have to go back to November when he pulled off a miracle in the season finale last year at the Newcastle 500 to pinch the championship from McLaughlin.

But sitting in fifth with a 364-point deficit behind McLaughlin heading into the Darwin Triple Crown this weekend is significant.

"I don't think you should write me off a third of the way through the year," Whincup said.

"There's still a lot of water to run under the bridge.

"We've led this championship this year, we're a fair bit behind now through a great run for car 17 (McLaughlin).

"If anyone can get on a good run and score some points (it's me)."

"Everything is there, we have got the personnel, we've got the cars there is absolutely no reason why we can't perform well in the back half of the year.

"This team has done it time and time again and I have full faith they can do it again."

Whincup, who made his Supercars debut in 2002, will make his 450th career start in this Sunday's second race of the Northern Territory event.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


03:22
2
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era


00:21
3
The stand-in skipper said his team doesn't read into things as much as people may hope.

Watch: 'I don't read French newspapers!' Sam Whitelock cracks a funny, laughs off French winger's latest comments on All Blacks' tackling

00:15
4
The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.

Watch: Robbie Williams pulls the finger during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

5

Graham Lowe: Any player who puts NRL over Denver Test should never be allowed to play for the Kiwis again

00:21
The stand-in skipper said his team doesn't read into things as much as people may hope.

Watch: 'I don't read French newspapers!' Sam Whitelock cracks a funny, laughs off French winger's latest comments on All Blacks' tackling

The stand-in skipper said his team doesn't look into things like Remy Grosso's opinion as much as people may hope.

03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 