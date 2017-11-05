Out-of-form Supercars star Jamie Whincup confident he can catch Kiwi Scott McLaughlin

It would take a brave person to rule Jamie Whincup out of winning this year's Supercars Championship.



Holden driver Jamie Whincup in action at the Pukekohe Raceway in Auckland, New Zealand. Source: Photosport

But after a disappointing last three rounds, the Red Bull Holden ace has slipped off the pace, raising questions about whether he has the hunger to clinch a record eighth title.



His last win came at Tasmania's Symmons Plains in April as Ford rival Scott McLaughlin has won four of the seven races since.



Whincup isn't concerned, as he has been in dire positions before and still been on top at the end of the season.



You only have to go back to November when he pulled off a miracle in the season finale last year at the Newcastle 500 to pinch the championship from McLaughlin.



But sitting in fifth with a 364-point deficit behind McLaughlin heading into the Darwin Triple Crown this weekend is significant.



"I don't think you should write me off a third of the way through the year," Whincup said.



"There's still a lot of water to run under the bridge.



"We've led this championship this year, we're a fair bit behind now through a great run for car 17 (McLaughlin).



"If anyone can get on a good run and score some points (it's me)."



"Everything is there, we have got the personnel, we've got the cars there is absolutely no reason why we can't perform well in the back half of the year.



"This team has done it time and time again and I have full faith they can do it again."

