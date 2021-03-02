TODAY |

First frames: The highs and lows of Dunedin's Courtney Duncan on her way to motocross' peak

Source:  1 NEWS

At just 25 years of age, you’d be hard pressed to find a success story with more highs and lows than two-time world motocross champion Courtney Duncan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two-time world champion seemed destined for the top from the moment she could kickstart a bike. Source: 1 NEWS

A girl who grew up in Palmerston, just outside of Dunedin, always seemed destined for the top from the moment she could kick start a motorbike.

1 NEWS Sport's John McKenzie caught up with Duncan, friends and family in her old hometown, to see how a small town childhood shaped the kid who always looked beyond her horizons.

Watch the video above to see McKenzie's interview with the motocross star.

Motorsport
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Team NZ described as 'scary' by vanquished rival heading into America's Cup
2
'You are kidding me!' Jenny-May Clarkson floored by Dame Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns selection process
3
Glenn Ashby quashes rumour Team NZ hitting 110km/h — 'Tell him he's dreaming'
4
Grand National-winning horse trainer Gordon Elliot apologises for posing in photos with dead horse
5
Aussies admit changes likely for third T20 against Black Caps with series on the line
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Otago University drives bid to rein in scarfies' wild behaviour

Warning to pet owners after dog dies in Clutha District after drinking river water

Christchurch to shed 14 degrees off daily high tomorrow as southerly sweeps in

New research highlights potential danger of Lake Wānaka tsunami