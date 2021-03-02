First frames: The highs and lows of Dunedin's Courtney Duncan on her way to motocross' peak

At just 25 years of age, you’d be hard pressed to find a success story with more highs and lows than two-time world motocross champion Courtney Duncan.

A girl who grew up in Palmerston, just outside of Dunedin, always seemed destined for the top from the moment she could kick start a motorbike.

1 NEWS Sport's John McKenzie caught up with Duncan, friends and family in her old hometown, to see how a small town childhood shaped the kid who always looked beyond her horizons.