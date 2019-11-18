Ferrari drivers take each other out in dramatic finish to Brazilian Grand Prix

Ferrari suffered a double case of 'did not finish' at this morning's Brazilian Grand Prix, with Sebastien Vettel and Charles Leclerc both retiring during the final laps at Interlagos after colliding with each other.

On the 66th of 71 laps, with Ferrari holding fourth and fifth spots on the grid, Vettel attempted to pass his younger teammate, the two Scuderia cars going wheel to wheel.

However, it would all go wrong for the Ferrari drivers, Vettel clipping Leclerc's front right tyre, breaking the suspension and resulting in terminal damage.

To make matters worse, that contact punctured Vettel's front left tyre, resulting in both cars having to retire from the race.

Team boss Mattia Binotto could only watch on in horror, Ferrari throwing away 22 points in the penultimate race of the season in their quest to close the gap on Constructors champions, Mercedes.