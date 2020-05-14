TODAY |

Ferrari announce Carlos Sainz as Sebastian Vettel's replacement

Source:  1 NEWS

The Formula 1 driver market has had its first major moves, with Carlos Sainz confirmed as a Ferrari driver, while Daniel Ricciardo has switched to McClaren.

Carlos Sainz Source: Photosport

Sainz, 25, has been confimed as Ferrari's newest addition, joining from McClaren with the Italian outfit to part ways with Sebastian Vettel at the end of 2020. The Spaniard will partner Charles Leclerc from next season onwards.

"I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team," said Sainz.

"I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I'm really looking forward to going racing again with them this season."

The move means Ferrari do not boast a former world champion in their driver lineup for the first time since 2007, saying goodbye to four-time champion Vettel.

Daniel Ricciardo Source: Photosport

As a result, Australian Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault to fill Saniz's seat at McClaren, joining Lando Norris with the English outfit.

"Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

Brown also paid tribute to Sainz for "the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan".

"He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren," he added.

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Julian Savea confirms end of time at Toulon, 'open' to Hurricanes return or code-swap to Warriors
2
Has celebrating 'no new cases' replaced our Kiwi sporting euphoria?
3
Ferrari announce Carlos Sainz as Sebastian Vettel's replacement
4
Reliving Team NZ's first America's Cup win, and the wild celebrations afterwards
5
'I'm back' - Mike Tyson posts explosive new training vid
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Kiwi motorsport stars to race in online series to help local businesses

00:29

Scott Dixon second, but Scott McLaughlin crashes in latest virtual IndyCar race

Shane van Gisbergen gets Supercars E-Series bragging rights after pipping F1 star

Despite phone calls and apologies, star NASCAR driver fired by team owner for racial slur in virtual race