Ferrari announce Carlos Sainz as Sebastian Vettel's replacement

The Formula 1 driver market has had its first major moves, with Carlos Sainz confirmed as a Ferrari driver, while Daniel Ricciardo has switched to McClaren.

Carlos Sainz Source: Photosport

Sainz, 25, has been confimed as Ferrari's newest addition, joining from McClaren with the Italian outfit to part ways with Sebastian Vettel at the end of 2020. The Spaniard will partner Charles Leclerc from next season onwards.

"I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team," said Sainz.

"I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I'm really looking forward to going racing again with them this season."

The move means Ferrari do not boast a former world champion in their driver lineup for the first time since 2007, saying goodbye to four-time champion Vettel.

Daniel Ricciardo Source: Photosport

As a result, Australian Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault to fill Saniz's seat at McClaren, joining Lando Norris with the English outfit.

"Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.



Brown also paid tribute to Sainz for "the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan".

