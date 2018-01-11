Feilding drift driver tests out new and improved Upper Hutt speedway

The new and improved Upper Hutt speedway has finally been completed yesterday afternoon.

D1NZ crew have been working around the clock over the last month transforming the arena into one that can handle all different types of motor vehicles.

Feilding drift driver Jaron Olivecrona expects his car to take a little bit of damage over the weekend.

"Part of me would like it to be perfect by the end of the weekend," said Olivecrona.

"If there's no scratches on it (car), I’m not trying hard enough."