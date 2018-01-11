 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Feilding drift driver tests out new and improved Upper Hutt speedway

share

John McKenzie 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

The new and improved Upper Hutt speedway has finally been completed yesterday afternoon.

Upper Hutt speedway has finally been completed in time for a revamped racing series.
Source: 1 NEWS

D1NZ crew have been working around the clock over the last month transforming the arena into one that can handle all different types of motor vehicles.

Feilding drift driver Jaron Olivecrona expects his car to take a little bit of damage over the weekend.

"Part of me would like it to be perfect by the end of the weekend," said Olivecrona.

"If there's no scratches on it (car), I’m not trying hard enough."

Drift cars are not the only vehicles on show this weekend, there'll also be rally cross and two wheelers that will test out the new track.

Related

John McKenzie

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
ABC reporter Sarah Hancock was doing a piece to camera before the truck interrupted her news report.

Watch reporter's priceless reaction as hay truck ploughs through inflatable finish line during Aussie cycling race

00:28
2
The Kiwi star struck early for the Thunder in their three-run win over the Scorchers.

Mitchell McClenaghan continues new ball heroics for Sydney Thunder against Perth

01:56
3
Upper Hutt speedway has finally been completed in time for a revamped racing series.

Feilding drift driver tests out new and improved Upper Hutt speedway

4
Michael Venus during the ASB Classic

Kiwi Michael Venus storms into ASB Classic doubles semi-final after first set woes

5

Federer, Djokovic on same side of Australian Open draw

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:12
The instructor who survived the January 10 incident has been released from hospital.

Tandem master who survived Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident had completed thousands of jumps

The other skydiver is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 