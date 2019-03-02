TODAY |

Fabian Coulthard claims pole position for Supercars season opener

AAP
Topics
Motorsport

Ford's Fabian Coulthard has answered his critics by claiming pole position for the Supercars season-opening race in Adelaide.

Under pressure to keep his seat at DJR Team Penske, Coulthard clocked one minute, 19.89 seconds today to be fastest in the top-10 shootout.

He was the only driver to crack the 1min:20sec barrier in the final leg of qualifying, finishing an impressive 0.36 of a second ahead of Holden's seven- time series champ Jamie Whincup.

Coulthard's teammate, defending series champion Scott McLaughlin, was third quickest.

Coulthard is already feeling the pinch before a race has been run. He had a disappointing ninth placing in the 2018 drivers' standings, well back from his teammate who claimed his maiden championship.

There is already speculation that Ford's former Bathurst winner Chaz Mostert will replace Coulthard next year at DJR Team Penske.

But Coulthard did his best to silence the cynics by claiming his first pole position in more than a year.

He failed to gain a pole in 2018.

It was also an ideal start for Mustang which replaced Falcons this season in all six of Ford's teams.

It is the first time the Mustang has been on the grid since 1990.

"It's been a real effort to get the Mustang on the grid," Coulthard said.

"To get the first pole for Mustang is pretty special.

"And this is awesome for my confidence."

Whincup admitted Holden were already playing catch-up to Mustang ahead of the season-opening 78-lap race.

"We will keep working away. It might take us three to four rounds but we will get there," Whincup said.

Whincup's teammate Shane van Gisbergen will need to dig deep to create history on the tough street circuit.

The Red Bull Racing star is aiming to become the first driver to win five- straight races in Adelaide.

However, he failed to claim his fifth-consecutive pole and was relegated to fifth on the grid after the shootout.

Meanwhile, Holden rookie Macauley Jones is not expected to take his place in the 24-strong grid for race one after crashing out of practice due to brake failure.

Emerging unscathed, it remains to be seen whether his heavily damaged Brad Jones Racing Commodore features this weekend.

Fabian Coulthard
Fabian Coulthard Source: Photosport
Topics
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tyrone May in space during the Ox & Palm Pacific Test Invitational. Toa Samoa v Mate Ma'a Tonga, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 23rd June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Tyrone May identified as Panthers' player involved in latest sex video
2
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights
Shaun Johnson shines on Sharks debut, sets up two tries against Knights
3
Goodhue got his team rolling early with his left boot as the Crusaders claimed a 22-12 win in Brisbane.
Cheeky Jack Goodhue cross kick sets up first try, gets Crusaders off to perfect start in gritty win over Reds
4
The 18-year-old completed the Whanganui mile in 3:58.41 to set a new record.
Top Kiwi running prospect Sam Tanner completes sub-four minute mile, beating Nick Willis' old Kiwi record
5
Sunwolves flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi scores against the Chiefs
Sunwolves punish sloppy Chiefs to take first ever away Super Rugby win
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
00:37
The 17-year-old will be mentored by fellow Kiwi Brendon Hartley.

Kiwi teen Liam Lawson signs on as Red Bull Racing junior driver
Hartley was confirmed to drive for Toro Rosso in next season's championship.

Brendon Hartley joins Russian side SMP for World Endurance Championship
Hartley is relaxed about his possible options for 2019, having lost his F1 seat.

Ferrari give Brendon Hartley Formula One lifeline for 2019 season with new role
Shane van Gisbergen rests after suffering in severe heated conditions during the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race.

Shane van Gisbergen recovers from trackside collapse at Bathurst 12 Hour race with ice bath, beer