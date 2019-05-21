TODAY |

F1 legend and aviation entrepreneur Niki Lauda dies at 70

Associated Press
Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died today. He was 70.

The Austria Press Agency reported Lauda's family saying in a statement he "passed away peacefully" on today.

Walter Klepetko, a doctor who carried out a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said today: "Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that."

Lauda twice underwent kidney transplants, receiving an organ donated by his brother in 1997 and a kidney donated by his girlfriend in 2005.

In August last year, he underwent a lung transplant that the Vienna General Hospital said was made necessary by a "serious lung illness."

24th June 2018, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France; French Formula One Grand Prix, race day; Niki Lauda (photo by Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images) ;
Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda at the 2018 French F1 Grand Prix. Source: Getty

