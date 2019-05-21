F1 legend and aviation entrepreneur Niki Lauda dies at 70

Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died today. He was 70.

The Austria Press Agency reported Lauda's family saying in a statement he "passed away peacefully" on today.

Walter Klepetko, a doctor who carried out a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said today: "Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that."

Lauda twice underwent kidney transplants, receiving an organ donated by his brother in 1997 and a kidney donated by his girlfriend in 2005.