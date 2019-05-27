TODAY |

F1 driver somehow avoids running over track marshals while racing in Monaco GP

1 NEWS
More From
Motorsport

A Formula 1 driver has shared the terrifying close call he had with track marshals during this morning's Monaco Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez took to social media to show how close he was to running over a pair of officials during the race this morning with the on-board camera showing he had to slow down and weave between the two in order to avoid a serious injury.

"Man what was wrong with those marshals?" Perez yelled over the radio. "I nearly killed him!"

Perez told media after the race the incident happened during a safety car period as he left the pits and he hoped to never experience something like that again.

"That was really bad. They were just running back and I was coming out of the pits. I had to brake and they were very lucky that I avoided them.

"They're normally very good. It's obviously safety, at the end of the day it's most important the safety for the marshals and drivers."

Perez finished the race 12th while Lewis Hamilton took the checkered flag.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Sergio Perez managed to weave in between the two lucky officials during the race. Source: Sergio Ramos / Twitter
    More From
    Motorsport
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    The football superstar proved he can still bend it in the game against Bayern Munich's icons.
    David Beckham winds back the clock with pinpoint passing before scoring in United legends match
    2
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    3
    Baby Nansen is a kickboxer turned boxer who is teaching others how to transform their lives at her gym.
    Abuse survivor Baby ‘The Pitbull’ Nansen using sport to change the lives of South Auckland youth
    4
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    5
    The Cowboys beat Canberra 22-16, handing them their third NRL loss.
    Rampaging Jason Taumalolo run leads to try as Cowboys beat Canberra
    MORE FROM
    Motorsport
    MORE
    Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin celebrates win at Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Australia.

    Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin recovers after first-lap tangle to win Supercars race
    02:06
    The Austrian driver drove during 1970s and 1980s, nearly dying in a horrifying crash .

    'Struggling' Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Niki Lauda - 'A bright light in my life'
    1 NEWS

    Chaos erupts as NASCAR rivals get into heated punch-up at All-Star Race
    24th June 2018, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France; French Formula One Grand Prix, race day; Niki Lauda (photo by Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images) ;

    F1 legend and aviation entrepreneur Niki Lauda dies at 70