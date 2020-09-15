TODAY |

F1 cites potential rules breach after Lewis Hamilton takes podium with Breonna Taylor T-shirt

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

British F1 champ Lewis Hamilton could be penalised by Formula One officials for a T-shirt highlighting police violence against Black people in the US.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After winning the Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy, the F1 champ wore a shirt reading “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”. Source: Breakfast

The Mercedes driver wore a shirt after his victory at the Tuscan Grand Prix which said: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."

The Black woman was shot eight times by Kentucky police in her home in March.

An image of her face was also featured on the back of the shirt with the phrase used often by protestors, "Say her name."

F1's governing body, FIA, say they're investigating whether the incident broke any of the organsition's rules.

FIA say they're a non-political organisation and are considering if Hamilton broke any of the regulations.

The Black Lives Matter movement in the US has used Taylor's death to highlight police violence, in a rally cry for equality and justice for Black people.

After winning yesterday's race in Italy, Hamilton says he will continue to use his platform to raise awareness around the movement.

"I've been wanting to bring awareness to the fact there are people being killed on the street.

"And someone was killed in her own house and [police] were in the wrong house and those guys are still walking free."

Motorsport
Victor Waters
Social Issues
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Auckland runners banned from Rotorua Marathon
2
Ardern acknowleges 'bespoke' isolation arrangement for Wallabies ahead of Bledisloe clash
3
F1 cites potential rules breach after Lewis Hamilton takes podium with Breonna Taylor T-shirt
4
Quarantine rules set to force key All Blacks out of Rugby Championship
5
Billionaire Gabe Newell enlists Kiwi drifting ace for new race team raising money for Starship children's hospital
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Tony Blair, John Major urge British MPs to reject plans to override Brexit deal

Large segment of Arctic ice shelf shatters in record temperatures

Crashes mar first F1 GP on super-fast track usually used by MotoGP
06:25

Kiwi reporter shares how she was duped into working for Russian agency trying to influence US election