F1 cites potential rules breach after Lewis Hamilton takes podium with Breonna Taylor T-shirt

British F1 champ Lewis Hamilton could be penalised by Formula One officials for a T-shirt highlighting police violence against Black people in the US.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Mercedes driver wore a shirt after his victory at the Tuscan Grand Prix which said: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."

The Black woman was shot eight times by Kentucky police in her home in March.

An image of her face was also featured on the back of the shirt with the phrase used often by protestors, "Say her name."

F1's governing body, FIA, say they're investigating whether the incident broke any of the organsition's rules.

FIA say they're a non-political organisation and are considering if Hamilton broke any of the regulations.

The Black Lives Matter movement in the US has used Taylor's death to highlight police violence, in a rally cry for equality and justice for Black people.

After winning yesterday's race in Italy, Hamilton says he will continue to use his platform to raise awareness around the movement.

"I've been wanting to bring awareness to the fact there are people being killed on the street.