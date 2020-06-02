TODAY |

F1 champ Lewis Hamilton to establish commission, increasing diversity in motorsport

Source:  Associated Press

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is to set up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.

Source: Breakfast

The Mercedes driver said the aim of the Hamilton Commission would be to make the sport “become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in."

Writing in British newspaper The Sunday Times, Hamilton said it would be a research partnership dedicated to exploring how motorsport can be used as a vehicle to “engage more young people from Black backgrounds with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and, ultimately, employ them on our teams or in other engineering sectors.”

“I’ve been fighting the stigma of racism throughout my racing career — from kids throwing things at me while karting, to being taunted by fans in black face at a 2007 grand prix, one of my first Formula One races,” he wrote.

“I’m used to being one of very few people of color on my teams and, more than that, I’m used to the idea that no one will speak up for me when I face racism, because no one personally feels or understands my experience.”

Hamilton, who is the only Black world champion in F1, has spoken widely about racism after saying he was left feeling “so much anger, sadness and disbelief” following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

He wrote in the paper that the “institutional barriers that have kept F1 highly exclusive persist,” adding that the thousands of people employed in motorsport need to be more representative of society.

“Winning championships is great, but I want to be remembered for my work creating a more equal society through education”, he added.

Motorsport
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Watch: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak knocks rival into next week with hit of the year contender
2
Kiwi runner to resume US marathon after near-death hit-and-run
3
Geoff Toovey among high profile candidates keen on Warriors' top job
4
Wellington secondary schools trialling e-sports competition, all girls teams bucking trend
5
F1 champ Lewis Hamilton to establish commission, increasing diversity in motorsport
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Uncle Ben's rice among latest food brands to review racially charged logos

00:26

Supercars cancel New Zealand leg as part of re-organised season
00:49

Senior UK minister slammed for baffling suggestion that taking the knee came from Game of Thrones

Facebook removes Donald Trump campaign ads with symbol once used by Nazis