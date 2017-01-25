 

F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone no longer in charge of largest motorsport event

BBC

The new man taking over is Chase Carey. His mission is to revitalise the sport.
00:59
1
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Fringe All Blacks headline Hurricanes Tens team for inaugural Brisbane tournament

00:33
2
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

01:56
3
With top All Blacks players unavailable, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has still somehow managed to wrangle up a pretty handy side.

'It was a no-brainer' - Milner-Skudder's three-year All Blacks deal an easy choice

00:30
4
34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.

Watch: Tortured tennis star conquers abusive childhood, collapses in tears at cracking first major semi in 18 years

5

Grigor Dimitrov continues stellar hot streak to Aussie Open final with straight sets quarter-final win

00:40
‘The lights, the music, putting the money in, feeling the knob and buttons… I thought the machines were talking to me’

Video: 'I actually thought I could read the machines' - gambler baffled by her own pokies addiction

Delia's tragic story comes as latest figures show fewer people are hitting pokies in pubs and clubs but they spent substantially more on them last year.

03:43
The move has been prompted by fears that if another earthquake hits, people could be killed by falling masonry.

Wellington's quake-threatened building owners say $30k not enough for strengthening

Around 300 building owners have a year to fix masonry and parapets.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:33
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

There had been complaints by BMW customers over SBW's links to controversial Muslim clerics.

01:20
The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations, picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by Titanic and All About Eve.

But does it live up to the hype? Kiwis asked to rate 14 Oscar-nominated La La Land

The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations.


 
