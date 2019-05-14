TODAY |

F1 ace Lewis Hamitlon sends high-powered car to home of terminally ill five-year-old

AAP
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been hailed for bringing the smile back to a boy fighting the final days of his young life.

Hamilton dedicated his Spanish Grand Prix victory to Harry Shaw, a five-year-old from the county of Surrey in England, who is set to lose his battle against a rare bone cancer.

    In a remarkable gesture, Hamilton's Mercedes team hastily arranged for one of their F1 cars to park outside Harry's home.

    The youngster, cradled in his father James' arms, was then shown around Hamilton's car by a Mercedes employee.

    Given the acceleration of his illness, it marked the first time he had been outside in three weeks.

    Harry was presented with Hamilton's winning trophy from the race in Barcelona, and a pair of the world champion's racing gloves. Hamilton also recorded a video message of support for him to watch.

    "I cannot describe how much it means to us all that Lewis won the race for Harry, and then dedicated it to Harry, too," his father James Shaw said.

    "At a tremendously difficult time in our lives, this has provided us with a big boost, and a big smile.

    "Harry couldn't believe that Lewis Hamilton was talking about him, and had dedicated the race to him. He now thinks that Lewis is his absolute best friend, which, for a five-year-old boy, is amazing.

    "Harry loves cars, and although he is frail, he was asking about the exhaust pipe.

    "He is very inquisitive, so that is typical of Harry, asking questions and getting involved. Mercedes have taken us to a much-better place in a dark time."

    The world champions did not want to publicise their touching gesture, which involved some team members jetting out of Barcelona on Sunday night, before swiftly returning for this week's test.

    But Harry's parents, James and Charlotte, are keen to talk about their son's devastating illness in a bid to raise money for research into Ewing's Sarcoma.

    Hamilton's triumph in Spain on Sunday moved him seven points clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas in the championship as Mercedes recorded a fifth one-two finish in as many races this season.

