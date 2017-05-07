European rally driver in heart-stopping crash - before homemade sign lets us know he's ok

Source:
A driver in the European Rally Championship is counting his lucky stars after this near miss at the Rally Islas Canaries in the Canary Islands overnight.
As Tomasz Kasperczyk rounded a corner too quickly, the Polish driver's car smashed into the barrier, narrowly avoiding falling down the cliff face.
Fortunately, the barrier did its job, keeping the car in place before Kasperczyk leapt from the car with a sign reading "OK" as he danced across the road.
sport