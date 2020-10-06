TODAY |

Enraged driver throws debris at rival on the track at Karting World Championships

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button is leading calls for an Italian go-kart driver to be banned for life.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Luca Corberi was left fuming after being bumped from the track. Source: Breakfast

Luca Corberi, 23, saw red during the Karting World Championships in Italy after he was shoved off the track by rival Paolo Ippolito.

That sparked a road rage incident from Corberi, who waited by the track to throw debris at his rival, putting other drivers at risk.

The collision between the pair was not shown on camera.

Button shared footage from the paddock, denouncing the young diver's actions.

“Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World champs,” Button said.

“His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall. Life ban for both of these idiots please.”

The conflict didn't end there as the red mist continued to surround Corberi.

Later while in pit lane Corberi started an all out scuffle.

Both drivers were disqualified.

Motorsport
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
'Biggest boxing event in NZ history' - All-Kiwi clash between rivals Parker and Fa confirmed
2
Ian Foster reveals All Black 'barged in' to room, declared 'I'm not playing at Christmas'
3
Enraged driver throws debris at rival on the track at Karting World Championships
4
All Blacks' fitness coach faced with unique challenges ahead of Bledisloe Cup opener
5
Eden Park sells naming rights, according to report
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Scott Dixon looking to secure sixth IndyCar title at Indianapolis

01:03

Homophobic slur hurled at gay player sees US football team walk off pitch in protest

No Pasifika teams 'were ready' to join Super Rugby Aotearoa in 2021 - NZR

Springboks star contracts Covid-19 as team prepares for Rugby Championship