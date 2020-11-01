TODAY |

Dunedin motocross star Courtney Duncan wins back-to-back world titles through gritted teeth

Source:  1 NEWS

Through gritted teeth, Dunedin motocross star Courtney Duncan has won back-to-back world titles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was far from easy for the 24 year old with mid race drama meaning victory came down the wire in Italy. Source: 1 NEWS

It was far from easy for the 24-year-old, who had to pull out the ride of her career in Italy.

She hunted down her competitors to incredibly claim victory in the first race of the day.

“I’ve never come from last to first, but I think that just showed my heart and determination and how much I wanted to win this championship,” Duncan said.

It was that win all but sealing her second championship.

Finishing third in the final race she was locked up on points with Dutch rider Nancy van de Ven but thanks to a total five race wins this season, Duncan came out on top.

“This year I was handed a lot of sighs, tough times and just proud of how me and my team were able to stay composed in a pressure situation,” Duncan said.

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Adesanya's bid to be UFC's latest dual-division champ boosted after fellow titleholder agrees to bout
2
Wallabies defiant after heaviest defeat to All Blacks in 117 years
3
Father of Hoskins Sotutu eagerly awaits son's first All Blacks start
4
Former Wallaby comes out as gay, opens up about struggles with sexuality and Israel Folau
5
Former English rowing director leading Christ College quest to reclaim Maadi Cup
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Kiwi driver Scott Dixon claims sixth IndyCar title in drama-filled race in Florida

Scott McLaughlin confirms he won't return to defend Supercars title in 2021

Scott McLaughlin makes gruelling journey to US for long awaited IndyCar debut

Despite tense race for sixth title, Scott Dixon excited for fellow Kiwi Scott McLauglin's IndyCar debut