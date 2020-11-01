Dunedin motocross star Courtney Duncan wins back-to-back world titles through gritted teeth

Through gritted teeth, Dunedin motocross star Courtney Duncan has won back-to-back world titles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was far from easy for the 24-year-old, who had to pull out the ride of her career in Italy.

She hunted down her competitors to incredibly claim victory in the first race of the day.

“I’ve never come from last to first, but I think that just showed my heart and determination and how much I wanted to win this championship,” Duncan said.

It was that win all but sealing her second championship.

Finishing third in the final race she was locked up on points with Dutch rider Nancy van de Ven but thanks to a total five race wins this season, Duncan came out on top.