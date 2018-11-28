'A dream come true' - Mick Schumacher to race in F1 next year, following father's footsteps

Mick Schumacher will follow in his father Michael's footsteps and drive in Formula 1 next season.

Mick Schumacher. Source: Associated Press

The 21-year-old has signed a multi-year deal with Haas and partner Russian Nikita Mazepin.

The German says driving for the US team is "a dream come true, a dream I have been chasing since I was three years old".

Schumacher also has a long term deal with Ferrari. The Italian team says the "eventual aim" was for the young German to drive for them in F1 "one day" and continue the legacy his father created with them.

"The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy," said Schumacher.

The German said he was left speechless by the deal and thanked Haas and Ferrari for their trust.

"I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents. I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1.

"A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them."

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said Schumacher had "earned the opportunity" with his performances in Formula 2.