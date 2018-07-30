'I don't care if this engine blows up' - Max Verstappen's foul-mouthed tantrum after Hungarian Grand Prix withdrawal

Germany's Mick Schumacher, the son of Formula One great Michael Schumacher, won his first Formula Three race on the famed Spa track.
The 19-year-old triumphed in the junior category on a circuit loved by his father, who won a record seven Formula One titles.
Schumacher Senior made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991 and won his first race there a year later.
"It is a great feeling to win in Spa," Mick told reporters.
His father suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not been seen in public since.
Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley could be on the verge of a remarkable Formula 1 turnaround, qualifying eighth fastest for tomorrow's Hungarian Grand Prix.
On a miserable day in Mogyorod, Toro Rosso's Hartley put in his best qualification performance to date, and will start inside the top 10 for the first time in his relatively short Formula 1 career tomorrow morning.
Hartley's previous best qualification position was 11th place at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where he finished in a career best 10th place.
To cap a brilliant day all round for Toro Rosso, Hartley's teammate Pierre Gasly qualified in sixth position, giving the pair their best starting grid positions so far this season.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton led the way, qualifying in first place, with teammate Valtteri Bottas in second.
Ferrari duo Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel have qualified in third and fourth respectively.
The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place tomorrow morning NZT.