'Do not sit in silence' - Lewis Hamilton pens impassioned message in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has penned a second post over the killing of George Floyd, urging people to speak up around the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier this week, 35-year-old Hamilton took to social media to state his disappointment over the silence within motorsport over the killing of Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death has sparked an uprising of protests across the United States, now into an eighth day. Those protests have also corresponded to social media, with the hasthtag '#BlackoutTuesday' trending.

Taking to Instagram, Hamilton - the first and so far only black driver within Formula 1 - again spoke up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This past week has been so dark," Hamilton wrote. "I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen.

"I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop.

"So many people seem surprised, but to us unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it every day and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don't belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin.

"Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it's being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way.

"Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter."