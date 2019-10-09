'Do it for New Zealand' – Scott McLaughlin determined to claim first Bathurst crown

Having set a new Supercars record for most wins in a single season, Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin has his sights firmly set on winning his maiden Bathurst title this weekend.

Currently holding a 598-point lead in the overall Supercars championship, McLaughlin defending his title is seemingly a forgone conclusion with just four race weekends to go in 2019.

Such a huge lead for DJR Team Penske driver McLaughlin now means that he can aim to tick off another milestone in his career, claiming a first victory at Mount Panorama's Bathurst 1000.

However, history won't be on McLaughlin's side - with no Kiwi having won Bathurst since Greg Murphy in 2004.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning, though, McLaughlin said he's confident of ticking off the next item on his ever-shrinking to-do-list.

"[I'm] really excited," McLaughlin told 1 NEWS.

"Day one at Mount Panorama is a crazy, crazy thing. I can't believe the year's gone so fast.

"[I'm] really excited for it, hopefully we've got an opportunity to win it this weekend."

Holding such a huge lead in the Championship, McLaughlin also says that he can throw caution to the wind this weekend, with the very worst case scenario cutting his title advantage to around 200 points clear of compatriot Shane Van Gisbergen.

"This year, we can absolutely focus on Bathurst. We've got a great lead in the Championship. Regardless of the result, we'll still be in the lead of the Championship with a pretty good lead.

"It gives you a lot of confidence to have a good crack, try a few moves, and hopefully we can do it for New Zealand."