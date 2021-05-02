Dixon, McLaughlin complete Kiwi one-two at IndyCar Texas

Kiwi drivers Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin have gone one-two at the Texas IndyCar race this afternoon, with Dixon winning his fifth race at the Texas sprint.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dixon had another dominating victory, winning the first of two races on consecutive days at the IndyCar Series' first oval track this season.

Dixon passed Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and polesitter Alex Palou at the start of the third lap and went on to lead 206 of 212 laps for his 51st career victory, his fifth at the high-banked, 1 1/2-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

The 40-year-old New Zealander finished .2646 seconds ahead of fellow countryman Scott McLaughlin, a 27-year-old IndyCar rookie in his first oval race.

“Who doesn’t love Texas. I love this place,” Dixon said. “I was looking down, and looking in the mirror. He was fast.”

Dixon moved with one of matching Mario Andretti’s 52 victories for the second-most on the career list that A.J. Foyt tops with 67.

Dixon has now won a race in 19 different seasons, breaking a tie with Foyt for the most.

Dixon last year won his sixth season title, one short of Foyt's record seven.

“I never dreamed of that. I feel so lucky and so privileged to do what I get to do,” he said.

Dixon is the first driver to win consecutive IndyCar races at Texas, which has now hosted 33 races — the 34th comes Sunday — in the track's 25 seasons of races.

He won last June in what was the opener in the pandemic-altered 2020 season.



The margin between the two Kiwis was next to nothing in the final few laps, and while McLaughlin was second-best, he was "stoked" with the result, which saw him make his first podium finish in his young career.

"I've never been so happy to be second," he said.

"It was bloody cool battling with one of my all-time heroes.