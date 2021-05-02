TODAY |

Dixon, McLaughlin complete Kiwi one-two at IndyCar Texas

Source:  Associated Press

Kiwi drivers Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin have gone one-two at the Texas IndyCar race this afternoon, with Dixon winning his fifth race at the Texas sprint.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dixon and McLaughlin went one-two in the race in Texas today.

Dixon had another dominating victory, winning the first of two races on consecutive days at the IndyCar Series' first oval track this season.

Dixon passed Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and polesitter Alex Palou at the start of the third lap and went on to lead 206 of 212 laps for his 51st career victory, his fifth at the high-banked, 1 1/2-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

The 40-year-old New Zealander finished .2646 seconds ahead of fellow countryman Scott McLaughlin, a 27-year-old IndyCar rookie in his first oval race.

“Who doesn’t love Texas. I love this place,” Dixon said. “I was looking down, and looking in the mirror. He was fast.”

Dixon moved with one of matching Mario Andretti’s 52 victories for the second-most on the career list that A.J. Foyt tops with 67.

Dixon has now won a race in 19 different seasons, breaking a tie with Foyt for the most.

Dixon last year won his sixth season title, one short of Foyt's record seven.

“I never dreamed of that. I feel so lucky and so privileged to do what I get to do,” he said.

Dixon is the first driver to win consecutive IndyCar races at Texas, which has now hosted 33 races — the 34th comes Sunday — in the track's 25 seasons of races.

He won last June in what was the opener in the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

The margin between the two Kiwis was next to nothing in the final few laps, and while McLaughlin was second-best, he was "stoked" with the result, which saw him make his first podium finish in his young career.

"I've never been so happy to be second," he said.

"It was bloody cool battling with one of my all-time heroes.

"I'm just so proud. I've worked really hard behind the scenes."

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Joseph Parker defeats Derek Chisora by split decision
2
Joseph Parker's career alive after victory over Derek Chisora, but killer instinct still lacking
3
Young Warriors star Reece Walsh keeping grounded despite whirlwind rise
4
After two seasons in Japan, Brodie Retallick returning to NZ feeling revitalised
5
Dixon, McLaughlin complete Kiwi one-two at IndyCar Texas
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Shane Van Gisbergen chasing record-breaking start to Supercars season

Scott McLaughlin clocks up huge amount of practice before first full IndyCar season
00:45

Kiwi Mitch Evans soars to second in Formula E championship with productive Rome round
02:24

'Scariest 10 seconds of my life' - Kiwi's speed record attempt falls agonisingly short