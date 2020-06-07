TODAY |

Despite tense race for sixth title, Scott Dixon excited for fellow Kiwi Scott McLauglin's IndyCar debut

New Zealand driver Scott Dixon is excited he’ll soon have some Kiwi competition racing alongside him in IndyCar, with SuperCars star Scott McLaughlin making a trip to the US for the season finale.

Scott Dixon waves to the crowd during driver introductions at last years event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Source: Photosport

Monday’s final race in Florida will also be McLaughlin’s introduction to open-wheel racing after wrapping his third consecutive SuperCars title at Bathurst last week.

Dixon told Mediaworks he was excited to see how McLaughlin goes.

"I first met him five years ago in Auckland, and he's been crushing it with his pole and championship records. 

"I think it's cool to have another Kiwi in the field and it'll be an interesting race weekend for him. 

"It's stacked against him, but as we've seen, he's quick and I'm looking forward to racing with him in the future." 

Aside from McLaughlin, though, Dixon’s focus is on the intense battle he’s in for his sixth championship with defending champion Josef Newgarden.

Dixon holds a lead of just 32 points over the American heading into the final race, meaning a finish of ninth or higher will be enough for him to clinch the title.

However, Newgarden is the defending champion at St Petersburg and despite four second-place finishes, Dixon has never managed a win on the Florida street circuit.

Regardless, Dixon isn’t letting the moment get to him.

"You always go to win and that makes it the most simple. If you cloud it and make it complicated, it gets complicated, so you try to keep it simple."

Should Dixon claim his sixth crown, he would sit just one behind AJ Foyt for most in IndyCar history.

