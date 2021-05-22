Daring last-second move secures pole position for Kiwi F2 driver

Kiwi teenager Marcus Armstrong has secured an important pole position in the second F2 sprint race at the Monaco Grand Prix, thanks to a dramatic last lap overtake in the first sprint race last night.

Sitting in 11th place going into the final lap of 30, Armstrong overtook Jehan Daruvala at the finish line to secure tenth, and reverse pole for the second race tonight.

Armstrong said he had been lining up the move for the entire race, knowing that winning from 11th spot on the grid was nigh on impossible on the Monte Carlo track.

“You could argue that you can still win the race from P11 in most places, but in Monaco that’s simply impossible,” Armstrong said.

“I think that it was a really important move and I needed to do it because it changes our weekend. Yes, there was some risk involved and it could have ended badly, but it didn’t and that’s it."