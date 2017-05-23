Cool-headed Kiwi Scott Dixon told Taco Bell gunpoint robbery story 'like nothing happened' - IndyCar teammate

A teammate of IndyCar driver Scott Dixon says the Kiwi motorsport star was seemingly unfazed after he was robbed at gunpoint while in a Taco Bell drive-thru lane and recounted the story "like nothing happened".

Police say Indianapolis 500 pole-winner Dixon, along with fellow former race winner Dario Franchitti, were robbed at gunpoint while in a Taco Bell drive-thru lane, less than 2km from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dixon's Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Tony Kanaan told reporters today that Dixon was making a food run for a group of drivers.

"It's kind of scary …(but) ... I heard they got a free meal out of it," Kanaan said.

"Scott's telling the story like nothing happened.

"While they were ordering with their windows down two guys approached at gun point.

"They held a gun at Dixon's head and asked him for his wallet and his phone. You don't expect that to happen, especially here."

A police report that the robbery happened yesterday at the fast-food restaurant less than 2km from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Dixon had hours earlier won the top starting position for next Monday's Indy 500.

The police report says two males ran away after the robbery. Officers later arrested two boys, ages 15 and 14.

Dixon is the 2008 Indy 500 winner and a longtime Chip Ganassi Racing teammate of Franchitti, a Scot who retired in 2013 with Indy 500 wins in 2007, 2010 and 2012.

"Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti are completely fine after being held up last night by two men at a fast-food restaurant," the team said in a statement.