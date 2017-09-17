 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Motorsport


Cam Waters and Richie Stanaway claim Sandown 500

share

Source:

AAP

Cam Waters has claimed a first Supercars victory, denying series leader Scott McLaughlin to win the Sandown 500 with teammate Richie Stanaway in a Ford lockout.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Cameron Waters driver of the Prodrive Racing Australia, Ford Falcon FG X competes in Race 2 for the grid during the Sandown 500, which is part of the Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway on September 17, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Cameron Waters driver of the Prodrive Racing Australia, Ford Falcon FG X competes in Race 2 for the grid during the Sandown 500 in Melbourne, Australia.

Source: Getty

The Prodrive Racing pair were outsiders coming into the Melbourne race but showed their speed to win pole position on Saturday.

Today, they showed their grit to withstand challenges from all-comers.

McLaughlin and Alex Premat's No.17 Falcon came closest, but couldn't eat into the No.6 car's lead as the laps ticked down.

The two Red Bull Holdens, led by Jamie Whincup and Shane Van Gisbergen, both suffered tyre blow-outs to end their podium hopes.

Chaz Mostert rounded out the podium after recovering from a five-second penalty incurred by co-driver Steve Owen.

While McLaughlin would cheer a strengthening of his series lead, it was Waters who celebrated hardest - treating the Sandown crowd to burnouts for the win.

"I don't know what to say, I'm so pumped," he said.

"I didn't think I could hold (McLaughlin) off but we managed to keep the gap. It's awesome."

Stanaway said the win, on just his second visit to Sandown, was unbelievable.

"I can't thank the team enough. They gave us an amazing car this weekend ... we'll really enjoy this result," he said.

The young pair's breakthrough win emphatically ended a Ford enduro drought.

Falcons endured seven endurance races without success - last winning at the same circuit in 2015 when Mark Winterbottom saluted with Steve Owen.

Garth Tander and James Golding's No.33 Commodore was the first Holden home in fifth.

The endurance classic was reduced to 125 laps - or 387 kilometres - after a first-lap crash at turn six.

The same corner that claimed Todd Hazelwood in a major smash in qualifying on Saturday ended Taz Douglas' day in less spectacular fashion.

It meant a time-enforced finish, and a rejigging of strategies.

Van Gisbergen was a big beneficiary having opted to start the race in the car - just one of two lead drivers to do so.

He surged through the field, starting 21st but ending up in 13th by the race suspension.

The reigning champion handed over to Matt Campbell with the car sitting third, and remained there with 20 laps to go before the blowout.

Whincup and Dumbrell also would have been contenders without poor fortune.

A lap 35 puncture while Dumbrell was in the car - and in the effective lead of the race - began a dire day for Roland Dane's once-dominant Red Bull team.

The result puts DJR Team Penske in front of the constructors' championship by 378 points.

McLaughlin (2334 points) leads the driver standings ahead of Whincup (2250) and Fabian Coulthard (2173) with reigning champion Van Gisbergen back in fifth (1914).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

2
1 NEWS

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:31
3
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."

'Well go there son don't be frightened' - Hansen gives reporter stick, praises Beauden Barrett's performance

00:58
4
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:38
5
Rugby fans got to enjoy the Wellington and Canterbury NPC match with their dogs given free entry as part of an SPCA initiative.

Bark in the park! Fans enjoy footy with their dogs in Wellington

00:29
The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak causing a jet fuel shortage in Auckland is hitting travellers and airlines.

Jacinda Ardern 'alarmed' if Government was warned of fuel shortage risk

The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak is hitting air travellers and airlines.


01:56
The National leader did a round of Auckland malls and markets after appearing on Q+A.

Bill English says National's families policy will lift '50,000 children above that poverty line'

The National Party leader announced the policy this morning at Botany Town Centre, Auckland.


02:00
The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

Starship Children's hospital team's vital cooking lessons for Christchurch families

The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

01:55
The department wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

'Don't hold their past against them' - Prisoner work scheme helping reduce re-offending

Corrections wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

02:04
The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.

Auckland Zoo helps last ditch bid to save Samoa's national bird

The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 