Cam Waters and Richie Stanaway claim Sandown 500

Cam Waters has claimed a first Supercars victory, denying series leader Scott McLaughlin to win the Sandown 500 with teammate Richie Stanaway in a Ford lockout.

Cameron Waters driver of the Prodrive Racing Australia, Ford Falcon FG X competes in Race 2 for the grid during the Sandown 500 in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Getty

The Prodrive Racing pair were outsiders coming into the Melbourne race but showed their speed to win pole position on Saturday.

Today, they showed their grit to withstand challenges from all-comers.

McLaughlin and Alex Premat's No.17 Falcon came closest, but couldn't eat into the No.6 car's lead as the laps ticked down.

The two Red Bull Holdens, led by Jamie Whincup and Shane Van Gisbergen, both suffered tyre blow-outs to end their podium hopes.

Chaz Mostert rounded out the podium after recovering from a five-second penalty incurred by co-driver Steve Owen.

While McLaughlin would cheer a strengthening of his series lead, it was Waters who celebrated hardest - treating the Sandown crowd to burnouts for the win.

"I don't know what to say, I'm so pumped," he said.

"I didn't think I could hold (McLaughlin) off but we managed to keep the gap. It's awesome."

Stanaway said the win, on just his second visit to Sandown, was unbelievable.

"I can't thank the team enough. They gave us an amazing car this weekend ... we'll really enjoy this result," he said.

The young pair's breakthrough win emphatically ended a Ford enduro drought.

Falcons endured seven endurance races without success - last winning at the same circuit in 2015 when Mark Winterbottom saluted with Steve Owen.

Garth Tander and James Golding's No.33 Commodore was the first Holden home in fifth.

The endurance classic was reduced to 125 laps - or 387 kilometres - after a first-lap crash at turn six.

The same corner that claimed Todd Hazelwood in a major smash in qualifying on Saturday ended Taz Douglas' day in less spectacular fashion.

It meant a time-enforced finish, and a rejigging of strategies.

Van Gisbergen was a big beneficiary having opted to start the race in the car - just one of two lead drivers to do so.

He surged through the field, starting 21st but ending up in 13th by the race suspension.

The reigning champion handed over to Matt Campbell with the car sitting third, and remained there with 20 laps to go before the blowout.

Whincup and Dumbrell also would have been contenders without poor fortune.

A lap 35 puncture while Dumbrell was in the car - and in the effective lead of the race - began a dire day for Roland Dane's once-dominant Red Bull team.

The result puts DJR Team Penske in front of the constructors' championship by 378 points.