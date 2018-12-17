Brendon Hartley targets next month's Le Mans 24 race

Brendon Hartley is currently the only New Zealander lined up to race at this year's Le Mans 24 hours motor race.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 2017 champion will be in the second Toyota Hybrid car in the top division.

Fellow former Formula One drivers Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima will drive alongside the New Zealander.

Toyota are seeking a third straight race win.

Two time race winner, New Zealander Earl Bamber, won't compete after Porsche withdrew because of the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.