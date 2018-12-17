TODAY |

Brendon Hartley targets next month's Le Mans 24 race

Source:  1 NEWS

Brendon Hartley is currently the only New Zealander lined up to race at this year's Le Mans 24 hours motor race.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 2017 champion will be in the second Toyota Hybrid car in the top division.

Fellow former Formula One drivers Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima will drive alongside the New Zealander.

Toyota are seeking a third straight race win.

Two time race winner, New Zealander Earl Bamber, won't compete after Porsche withdrew because of the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The event is scheduled for September 19 and 20.

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
‘Getting busy’ - All Black jokes about lockdown with Silver Fern partner after confirming she's pregnant
2
Football Fern Michaela Robertson becomes first woman to join all-male Wellington Phoenix training school
3
Chiefs lose duo to Sir Steve Hansen's Japanese club
4
Melbourne Storm kept scoreless for first time in six years, in loss to Eels
5
'He was pretty annoyed and upset' - Brett Finch won't return to Warriors after bubble-breach drama
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Max Verstappen ends Mercedes dominance to win Silverstone Formula 1 GP

New Zealander Mitch Evans 'cleaned out' in disappointing Formula E relaunch

Supercars' Darwin Triple Crown postponed due to NT government’s coronavirus stance

Supercars still confident Darwin races will go ahead despite delays in travel from Queensland