Brendon Hartley to start Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at back of grid after qualifying last

Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has work ahead of him at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after qualifying last for the final round of the Formula One season.

Hartley was confirmed to drive for Toro Rosso in next season's championship.

Brendon Hartley.

Source: Associated Press

Hartley will be on the back of the 20-car grid for the race on Monday morning (NZT).

The Toro Rosso driver was the slowest in the final practice session and in qualifying.

He was among the five slowest drivers eliminated following the first round of qualifying. Joining him was team-mate Pierre Gasley, who was 17th fastest at the Yas Marina circuit.

Hartley's best time of one minute 40.471 seconds was 0.747sec slower than Gasley and more than 3sec behind Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, who topped qualifying narrowly ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

It was inevitable that Hartley would end up at the tail, having been handed a 10-place grid penalty when part of his engine needed replacing on the first day of practice.

Hartley has started at or near the back of the grid in his first three career F1 races.

He went on to place 13th in his debut race at the US Grand Prix but failed to finish in both Mexico and Brazil.

Hartley and Gasly were this week confirmed as Toro Rosso's fully contracted drivers for 2018.

