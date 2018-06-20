 

Brendon Hartley shaking off rumours of possible F1 axing - 'I just stay focused on the job I get paid to do'

Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley isn't worried about the rumours circulating about his future in Formula 1, saying he's eager to make his mark at the upcoming French Grand Prix.

The Kiwi F1 driver says he got annoyed fielding questions about the rumour but learned to cope with it.
Hartley took time in his regular F1 video blog to address the issue.

"There was a bit of noise in the background over the last couple of weeks," he said.

"I was asked a few awkward questions about my future in Formula 1. It was a bit annoying but that's part of the business and I actually felt really good about how I handled the whole situation. I didn't let it affect me and I just stayed focused on doing the job that I get paid to do."

Hartley has struggled in his first full F1 season, earning just one championship point in seven starts in 2018.

As a result, pressure has been building on the 28-year-old with Red Bull Racing consultant Dr Helmut Marko confirming earlier this week Toro Rosso had had thoughts about dropping the Kiwi.

"If the trajectory had not improved, then we would have had to look somewhere for an alternative," he said.

"But that's not the case and Brendon is now competitive."

Hartley said he's gaining confidence from that newfound competitiveness.

"Every weekend I feel like I'm getting stronger and stronger," he said.

"You know, I'm an old fella in some ways but I'm a rookie in Formula 1 and as the weekends go by I feel I'm understanding more and more the business of Formula 1."

Hartley is set to compete in the French Grand Prix this weekend, with qualifying starting at 2am NZT on Sunday.

