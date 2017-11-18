 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Brendon Hartley posts 18th fastest time at Spanish Grand Prix practice

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has twice posted the 18th fastest time in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona overnight.

Hartley was confirmed to drive for Toro Rosso in next season's championship.

Brendon Hartley.

Source: Associated Press

Having collected his first ever Formula1 point with a 10th placed finish at the Azerbaijan two weeks ago, Hartley will be looking to improve on his breakthrough result for Italian outfit Toro Rosso.

In the first practice session, Hartley clocked one minute 21.373 seconds, before coming back in the afternoon to post 1:21.265 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Mercedes' Valterri Bottas was the fastest of the driver's during the practice day, clocking a fastest time of one minute 18.148 seconds.

Qualification for the Spanish Grand Prix takes place overnight NZT.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:15
3
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:14
4
NZ were unbeaten on day one of the Langford Sevens, beating Brazil, England and Fiji to finish top of their pool.

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong scores sublime 75m runaway try against England at Canada Sevens

00:15
5
Lomachenko was crowned the WBA lightweight champion after stopping Jorge Linares in the 10th round.

Vasyl Lomachenko becomes fastest three-division champion with TKO win after being floored earlier in lightweight title fight

02:10
A woman and her four children are among the dead in a suspected murder suicide in Margaret River, WA.

Latest on WA tragedy: Early morning phone tip-off by mystery man 'connected' with property where seven killed newest clue

News.com is reporting the phone call was made by the shooter in yesterday's Margaret River tragedy.


01:52
The move was part of a player safety push by the union but it’s now reviewing its policies.

Wairarapa Bush Rugby Union cops flak for labelling kids 'overweight', reviews policies

A group of parents have complained about a new register which they say is discriminatory.

01:43
Organisation that supports New Zealanders with rare diseases faces major funding cut

Organisation supporting New Zealanders with rare diseases faces major funding cut

The move could spell the end for the charity which is often a lifeline for those affected.

00:27
The suspected murder-suicide took place at a rural property in Osmington.

Seven dead in Western Australia shooting understood to be from three generations of 'hugely respected family'

A local resident told news agency AAP: "I can't imagine just how disturbed someone is how they could do that."

Man wanted over attack and female jogger in St Mary's Bay, Auckland on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Attack on female jogger in Auckland: Police release images of man wanted over early morning St Mary's Bay incident

A passing cyclist heard the victim screaming and came to her aid beside the Northern Motorway.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 