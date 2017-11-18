Brendon Hartley posts 18th fastest time at Spanish Grand Prix practice

Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has twice posted the 18th fastest time in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona overnight.

Brendon Hartley. Source: Associated Press

Having collected his first ever Formula1 point with a 10th placed finish at the Azerbaijan two weeks ago, Hartley will be looking to improve on his breakthrough result for Italian outfit Toro Rosso.

In the first practice session, Hartley clocked one minute 21.373 seconds, before coming back in the afternoon to post 1:21.265 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Mercedes' Valterri Bottas was the fastest of the driver's during the practice day, clocking a fastest time of one minute 18.148 seconds.