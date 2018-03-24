Brendon Hartley fails to finish once again as Max Verstappen claims Austrian Grand Prix

 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix as Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley, as well as both Mercedes cars, failed to finish.

Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley of New Zealand sits in his car during the first practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Friday, March 23, 2018. The first race of the 2018 seasons is on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Brendon Hartley.

Source: Associated Press

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel came second and third, with the German taking back the lead in the championship from Lewis Hamilton.

On a bleak day for Mercedes, both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired from the race with mechanical issues.

Hamilton was in front from the start but lost his lead following a tactical mistake by his team, which did not pit him under a virtual safety car while most other teams took the opportunity to switch to soft tires.

Having dropped to fourth, Hamilton then had to park his car on the 64th lap, seven short of the finish. He now trails Vettel by one point heading into the British GP next week.

