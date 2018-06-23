Brendon Hartley 15th fastest in both practice sessions ahead of French Grand Prix

Kiwi Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley had a solid, yet unspectacular day in practice for the French Grand Prix in Le Castellet, near Marseille.

Driving for Toro Rosso, Hartley, 28, clocked the 15th fastest time in both of the day's practice sessions, coming away with a fastest time of 1:34.664.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton clocked the fastest lap of the day at the Circuit Paul Ricard, coming away with 1:32.231 during the first practice lap.