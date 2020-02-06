'A big way to give back' - Kiwi driver Earl Bamber starts motorsport team

After nearly two decades in motorsport, Kiwi driver Earl Bamber has seen - and won - a lot. Now he's using all that experience to form his own team.

Bamber's Malaysia-based team will race across Asia in the Porsche Carrera Cup, including three Formula 1 events, starting in April.

Starting a team isn't slowing Bamber down either, just two weeks ago competing in the Daytona 24 hour race in the USA, and last week's Bathurst 12 hour race in Australia. He'll continue to drive around the world.

He's also thrown a chance to young Kiwi driver Reid Harker, moving into a fulltime driver's seat after working off the track last year.

"It's been in my sights for the past couple of years to be in Carrera Cup," Harker tells 1 NEWS.

"So to do it in Asia with Earl Bamber Motorpsort is a dream come true."

The Asia series will cost upwards of $500,000, Bamber backed by Porsche and Giltraps, a major benefactor of motorsport in New Zealand.

What's more, the team will be able to offer scholarships to Kiwi up and comers.

"For us that's a big way to give back to the sport," Bamber says.