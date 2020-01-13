TODAY |

Auckland Supercars event at Hampton Downs postponed as a result of coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland is one of three Supercars events this year to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The event’s move 30 kilometres south to Hampton Downs is not without some controversy.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer released a statement today confirming the postponements of Auckland, Tasmania, and Perth.

Round four was set to be held for the first time at the Hampton Downs track south of Auckland from April 24 to April 26.

“Obviously, the situation is evolving, but we acknowledge the need to act decisively with the information we have at hand,” Seamer said.

“Tasmania, Auckland and Perth events will all be postponed until later in the year, not cancelled, fortunately, our calendar this year enables us to do this.”

Motorsport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Cambridge's velodrome closed after person possibly exposed to coronavirus visited site
2
NRL players instructed to self-isolate in their latest bid to ward off coronavirus
3
Kiwi Super Rugby derbies could be unveiled by 'end of the week', says NZ Rugby boss
4
Kevin Durant confirmed as one of four Brooklyn Nets who've tested positive for coronavirus
5
Warriors leadership working through details of team's future in Australia
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
05:43

Cutbacks for gamblers as SkyCity tightens coronavirus prevention measures

Auckland Airport cancels interim dividend payment as coronavirus sees mass flight cancellations
00:35

Alanis Morissette cancels Auckland concert due to coronavirus restrictions
06:01

Harley-Davidson owner turns to Fair Go after warranty claim for severe corrosion rejected