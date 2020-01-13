Auckland Supercars event at Hampton Downs postponed as a result of coronavirus

Auckland is one of three Supercars events this year to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer released a statement today confirming the postponements of Auckland, Tasmania, and Perth.

Round four was set to be held for the first time at the Hampton Downs track south of Auckland from April 24 to April 26.

“Obviously, the situation is evolving, but we acknowledge the need to act decisively with the information we have at hand,” Seamer said.