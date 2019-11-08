TODAY |

After high-speed crash, Scott McLaughlin keen to get back racing at Sandown

Scott McLaughlin said last month's crash on the Gold Coast was the first "big one" of his career - but that won't stop him taking the track at Sandown this weekend.

McLaughlin was hospitalised after his crash 12 days ago when his car hit a wall and flipped on its side during qualifying for the Gold Coast 600.

The Kiwi driver said he was sore afterwards but okay.

“Monday and Tuesday [last week] were okay, then weirdly on Wednesday I got really sore," McLaughlin said.

“I was quite tight around the neck and stuff and that has obviously gone away.

“I’ve been to a chiropractor, had physio this morning and probably tomorrow morning again too."

After sitting out the Gold Coast race, McLaughlin's overall lead in the drivers' championship was cut to 463 points by Kiwi rival Shane van Gisbergen.

However, McLaughlin can secure back-to-back titles this weekend if he finishes 300 points or more ahead with just one round in Newcastle left.

With that thought and others running through his mind, McLaughlin isn't hesitating to get back in his Ford and after clearance by Supercars medical delegate Dr Carl Le, he plans to get back to winning form.

“The risk is what happened on the weekend [at the Gold Coast], but that’s why we love race driving, the thrill of it all,” he said.

“If we can make it all happen and have a big crack straight away this weekend, I’m going to do exactly that.

"I'm ready to go."

Qualifying for the Sandown 500 begins at 3pm NZT today.

McLaughlin said he was in plenty of pain days after the crash but he's since recovered and prepared to defend his Supercars title. Source: SKY
