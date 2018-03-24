 

'I actually live on the race circuit' - Brendon Hartley eager for F1 bow in adopted hometown Monaco

Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley is relishing a chance to drive on his home circuit at this weekend's Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, with the Toro Rosso star calling the principality home.

Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley of New Zealand sits in his car during the first practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Friday, March 23, 2018. The first race of the 2018 seasons is on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Brendon Hartley.

Source: Associated Press

Hartley, 28, is believed to be under immense pressure from Italy's Toro Rosso team, having only picked up one championship point in his short Formula 1 career, yet the Palmerston North native is eager to take to the Monaco circuit this weekend.

"I've lived in Monaco for coming up for three and a half years," Hartley told the Checkered Flag.

"I actually live on the race circuit and can see the track from my apartment.

"Monaco is one of the highlights of the calendar and living here, there were times when I asked myself if I'd ever see the day that I'd actually get to race it again.

"It will be nice to wake up in my own bed and have all those routines of being at home."

The Monaco Grand Prix begins at 1:10am on Monday 28 May, NZT.

