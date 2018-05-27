1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson wins journalist of the year award at Motorsport NZ awards

1 NEWS sport's reporter and presenter Abby Wilson has won the motorsport news journalist of the year award at last night's MotorSport New Zealand awards at the TSB Arena in Wellington.

1 NEWS sport reporter Abby Wilson. Source: 1 NEWS

Wilson won the award after her one-on-one story on rising Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley.

Her interview with Hartley was described by one judge as "insightful and fun".