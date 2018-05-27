1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson wins journalist of the year award at Motorsport NZ awards

Source:
1 NEWS sport's reporter and presenter Abby Wilson has won the motorsport news journalist of the year award at last night's MotorSport New Zealand awards at the TSB Arena in Wellington.
Wilson won the award after her one-on-one story on rising Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley.
Her interview with Hartley was described by one judge as "insightful and fun".
It is the first time Wilson has won the accolade at the motorsport media awards.
