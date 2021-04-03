TODAY |

MMA fighter severs finger during match, wants to keep going

MMA fighter Khetag Pliev needed his finger surgically reattached after severing it during the second round of a fight in Philadelphia last night. 

The Cage Fury Fighting Championship fight ground to a halt after the match referee noticed he was missing his left ring finger. 

Pliev told event promoter Rob Haydak that his digit had been dislocated during the first round before coming completely off during the second.

The venue turned into a frenzy looking for the lost finger before it was found lodged inside the fighter's glove, ESPN reported. 

"He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. 

"I wanted to keep fighting because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight."

The former Olympic wrestler turned professional MMA fighter was told he'd torn half of the ligaments in that finger and may require more surgery to fix. 

