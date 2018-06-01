 

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

The man who led the independent review into the All Blacks' failed 2007 World Cup campaign will now investigate the many accusations facing Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand.

Athletes have told 1 NEWS there was a bias due to Peden also being a selector.
1 NEWS first broke the story that Cycling New Zealand had failed to act on accusations of inappropriate behaviour by former sprint coach Anthony Peden. He's accused of having a relationship with an athlete he coached and bullying of other riders and staff.

HPSNZ has confirmed the review, to be led by Michael heron QC, will begin immediately and is due to be completed at the end of August.


Athletes, coaches and support personnel who've worked for the programme since 2016 will be asked to participate, including Anthony Peden, although HPSNZ admits the reviewer can't make anyone actually take part.

The review will also look at how confidential documents containing personal and damming testimony from the HPSNZ post-Rio debrief were allowed into the public domain.

The review hopes to assess the culture of the CNZ High Performance programme which has been described as "toxic" and identify whether HPSNZ and CNZ did enough with the information they had.



