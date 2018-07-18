LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

Source:TVNZ
Watch all the action live streaming here on tvnz.co.nz.
The Black Ferns Sevens team will face off against Ireland at 12.30pm (NZ time) in the quarter-finals.
The All Blacks Sevens side begin their campaign at 3.30pm against the winner out of Russia and Hong Kong.
Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23.
