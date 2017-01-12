'At least I have a small bum' - Novak Djokovic tries his luck at wheelchair tennis

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic got schooled in a game of wheelchair tennis last night in a charity match against Aussie champion Dylan Alcott.

The crowd at the Night with Novak charity event in Melbourne were full of laughter as the Serbian attempted to quickly learn how to play tennis whilst in a wheelchair.

"At least I have a small bum," the world number two said jokingly as he got into the wheelchair.

Alcott showed him how to manoeuvre in the chair, pushing him into place on the court.

"How do you do it?" Djokovic asked, trying to turn the chair whilst holding his racket.

However, he did appear to start the rally off well, until he struggled to move the chair in time to hit the ball.

"You gotta move, ready, you gotta move," Alcott yelled as he hit the ball out of Djokovic's reach.