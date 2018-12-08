Zane Tetevano to go from grand final heartbreak to Kiwis debut

Sydney Roosters forward Zane Tetevano will go from grand final heartbreak to the New Zealand Test team after being named to debut in coach Michael Maguire's squad to play Australia on Friday night.



The 28-year-old was the unlucky man to miss selection for the Roosters in their grand final victory over Canberra earlier this month, with coach Trent Robinson giving the 18th man his premiership ring.



Tetevano's Test selection marks another achievement for the former NRL bad boy, who was sacked from both Newcastle and Manly after pleading guilty to assaulting his then-partner in 2015.



At the time, Tetevano was sentenced to nine months in jail, but was released on appeal.



He made his return to the NRL in 2017 having turned his life around, winning the 2018 premiership with the Roosters and now a place on the Kiwis bench in Maguire's side.



"I met him a few years ago, I'm super excited to watch him play," said Kiwis teammate and hooker Brandon Smith.



"It's been a very, very rocky road for him that he's come down. It's an amazing story that he's gone through and the person I met six years ago is not the person I know today and I think that's what I'm most happy about. He's going to make his family proud.



"He's a lot more timid than he used to be. He used to be a bit out there. You can see something has changed inside of him. He's always got a smile on his face and he doesn't drink and all that stuff. I'm super proud of him."



Tetevano is one of four debutants named by Maguire to play the Kangaroos at WIN Stadium, along with Canberra's Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Cronulla's Braden Hamlin-Uele and Canterbury's Corey Harawira-Naera.



Tetevano's addition to the side comes after Test prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was handed a three-game suspension by the NRL for a violent incident while holidaying in Bali.

