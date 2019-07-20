TODAY |

'You've got to think with your head' - Sharks coach slams Andrew Fifita for sin binning against Warriors

AAP
More From
League
Warriors

An untimely brain fade from Andrew Fifita in the loss to the Warriors has been described as symbolic of Cronulla's s NRL mid-season meltdown by coach John Morris.

Fifita's 67th-minute charge on a defenceless Lachlan Burr proved the decisive moment of a fluctuating contest in rainswept Wellington, with the fiery Sharks prop sent to the sin bin.

The hosts also bagged two points from the penalty to draw level before Blake Green's late field goal consigned Cronulla to a 19-18 loss, their fifth on the trot.

The last time they endured such a streak was their wooden spoon campaign of 2014.

Morris said to climb out of a steep hole, they simply need to play smarter.

"Andrew's our spiritual leader, he absolutely loves the team and tries to lead from the front but sometimes you've got to think with your head before your heart," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sharks centre Bronson Xerri set up a try in their 19-18 loss to the Warriors by palming the ball to Chad Townsend. Source: SKY

"Unfortunately he got that intent mixed up there with his game smarts and we got our pants pulled down.

"Time over again he'd probably just stay in the system as we'd practised and not shoot out and whack that bloke."

Sharks could be sitting as low as 13th and up to four points outside the top eight by the end of round 17, representing a nosedive over the last month.

Four of their five losses have been by two or less points but Morris said they've had themselves to blame too often, including the fumbling, ill- disciplined outing in Wellington.

While some of the nine penalties against Cronulla were questioned by Morris, he said others were senseless, along with the some of the basic errors when trying to escape their own half.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Warrior had a chance to take it to golden point in the dying seconds but his field goal was wide. Source: SKY

"We gave away six points from penalty goals, you just can't do that in the NRL.

"The boys understand where we're at now with our season. We've been punished for a couple of close losses that we certainly should have won."

Morris said injured backs Josh Morris (nose) and Josh Dugan (hamstring) could be fit for Thursday's match against North Queensland but the short turnaround will probably count against Wade Graham's return (hamstring).

Andrew Fifita runs against the Warriors
Andrew Fifita runs against the Warriors Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
2
The Samoan Pacific Nations squad has been training in Auckland this week, bringing together players from far and wide, including a new breed of Aussies.
Manu Samoa inadvertently given a helping hand from Australia before RWC
3
Sam Burgess. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Rabbitohs captain Sam Burgess out indefinitely after drip inserted into heart
4
Brad Thorn grilled James O'Connor before allowing him to sign with Reds - 'We were pretty direct'
5
Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou attacked, robbed in South Africa
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Queensland Maroons and Cowboys great Matt Scott to retire at end of NRL season
Knights halfback Mason Lino

Former Warrior Mason Lino involved in 'push and shove' outside Newcastle pub
00:15
Brisbane's 28-6 win sees them sit just one point outside of the top eight.

Broncos smash Bulldogs to keep NRL finals hopes alive
01:07
The Sharks star admitted it would different facing his former teammates but said he couldn’t wait for Friday’s match in Wellington.

Shaun Johnson admits thinking about whether he'll get booed by Warriors fans