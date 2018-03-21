'You're either in or you are out' - calls against Andrew Fifita's NSW inclusion grow louder

NSW second-rower Tyson Frizell has poured cold water on any potential Andrew Fifita State of Origin cameo, claiming it wouldn't be fair for him to be available for just two Blues game this year.



Tonga's Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Junior celebrate Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

Fifita all but ruled himself out of Origin contention in March when he declared his preference to play with Tonga during this year's representative period, given the Pacific Test and Origin II are on the same weekend in Sydney.



But the Cronulla prop jokingly teased Blues selectors last weekend, suggesting he would play for the Blues if they let him play Game I and Game III and skip Game II.



The throwaway line appears to have fallen on deaf ears, given AAP understands that NSW management will not consider Fifita if he is not willing to commit for all three games.



The Blues hierarchy see commitment to the whole series of being of utmost importance, and have for that reason ruled out the Sharks powerhouse.



And when quizzed over the matter at Dragons training, Frizell argued it wouldn't be fair for Fifita to play in the first and third matches without the second.



"It's not something I would probably do. I wouldn't think it's fair for everyone else and the NSW supporters," Frizell said.



"I think you're either going to be eligible for NSW you should probably be there for all three games.



"He's done the right thing by playing for NSW, but I wouldn't be choosing to stay out of one game and play the other two."



Frizell's comments come after former Blues coach Laurie Daley said there was no way he would pick Fifita for the series, regardless of his thunderous NRL form.



Fifita has been dominant for Cronulla this year, making the most tackle busts and offloads of all NSW-eligible big men and ranking second among the group for average metres this year.



He also powered NSW to a Game I victory last year in Brisbane, producing arguably the best performance in his career with 168 metres and seven tackles busts in the Blues' 28-4 win.



But while Fifita isn't actively pushing for Blues selection, Daley said he also wouldn't have been tempted into selecting him if he was still coach.



"Fifita is only making himself available for games one and three. You can't have a player just making himself available for one and three. You're either in or you are out," Daley told Sky Sports Radio.



"I'm not disappointed with Andrew Fifita deciding to play for Tonga. I thought that was terrific for the game.

