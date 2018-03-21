 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'You're either in or you are out' - calls against Andrew Fifita's NSW inclusion grow louder

share

Source:

AAP

NSW second-rower Tyson Frizell has poured cold water on any potential Andrew Fifita State of Origin cameo, claiming it wouldn't be fair for him to be available for just two Blues game this year.

Tonga's Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Junior celebrate Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Tonga's Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Junior celebrate Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Source: Photosport

Fifita all but ruled himself out of Origin contention in March when he declared his preference to play with Tonga during this year's representative period, given the Pacific Test and Origin II are on the same weekend in Sydney.

But the Cronulla prop jokingly teased Blues selectors last weekend, suggesting he would play for the Blues if they let him play Game I and Game III and skip Game II.

The throwaway line appears to have fallen on deaf ears, given AAP understands that NSW management will not consider Fifita if he is not willing to commit for all three games.

The Blues hierarchy see commitment to the whole series of being of utmost importance, and have for that reason ruled out the Sharks powerhouse.

And when quizzed over the matter at Dragons training, Frizell argued it wouldn't be fair for Fifita to play in the first and third matches without the second.

"It's not something I would probably do. I wouldn't think it's fair for everyone else and the NSW supporters," Frizell said.

"I think you're either going to be eligible for NSW you should probably be there for all three games.

"He's done the right thing by playing for NSW, but I wouldn't be choosing to stay out of one game and play the other two."

Frizell's comments come after former Blues coach Laurie Daley said there was no way he would pick Fifita for the series, regardless of his thunderous NRL form.

Fifita has been dominant for Cronulla this year, making the most tackle busts and offloads of all NSW-eligible big men and ranking second among the group for average metres this year.

He also powered NSW to a Game I victory last year in Brisbane, producing arguably the best performance in his career with 168 metres and seven tackles busts in the Blues' 28-4 win.

But while Fifita isn't actively pushing for Blues selection, Daley said he also wouldn't have been tempted into selecting him if he was still coach.

"Fifita is only making himself available for games one and three. You can't have a player just making himself available for one and three. You're either in or you are out," Daley told Sky Sports Radio.

"I'm not disappointed with Andrew Fifita deciding to play for Tonga. I thought that was terrific for the game.

"It created plenty of interest and I'd like to see more players pledge their allegiance to those second-tier nations."

Related

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
Matt Hall-Smith's hair came in for some stick from Scott Robertson, after they both nearly got nailed by an errant ball.

Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson cracks a funny after 1 NEWS reporter nearly taken out by high ball

2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 12 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ruled out of Warriors clash with Eels to attend birth of child

00:29
3
Front-rower Mike Tamoaieta showed off his goal kicking skills ahead of this weekend's match.

Watch: Blues' big men issue 'Propkick challenge' to Crusaders counterparts to see who is the best front-row goal kicker

03:58
4
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

00:15
5
It's safe to say Karolina Pliskova wasn't happy about her loss to Maria Sakkari.

Watch: Enraged tennis star bashes hole in umpire's chair after wrong call ends run at Italian Open

00:56
National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.

'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up and now the Government has had to push out its allowances and debt.

06:28
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says there was no lolly scramble in Wellington today.

Analysis - Budget 2018: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Simon Dallow break it down - 'A little bit flat'

The government opened its books today, and the 1 NEWS team look at what's inside.


Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," a complainant wrote on Facebook.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

00:38
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person that their name was "Jake".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 