Young Warriors star Reece Walsh arrested in Queensland

Young Warriors star Reece Walsh has been arrested by Queensland police in Surfers Paradise overnight.

Reece Walsh of the Warriors reacts at full time during the round 23 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Source: Photosport

A Queensland Police spokesperson issued a statement after apparent vision of Walsh's arrest was uploaded to social media Sunday morning.

The spokesperson said an individual had allegedly failed to comply with instructions to "move on".

"About 12.15am this morning police from Surfers Paradise ordered a move on direction to a 19-year-old male," the spokesperson said.

"About 45 minutes later officers observed that male in the same area.

"As a result he was arrested and taken to Surfers Paradise Police Station."

The Warriors have since confirmed Walsh's arrest but are remaining tight-lipped on the nature of the charges.

The arrest mars what is set to be a special week for the 19-year-old who is in line to win the Dally M rookie of the year award on Monday night after a stellar season with the Warriors following his move from Brisbane.