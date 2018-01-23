Young rugby league talent picking Tonga over New Zealand

Rugby league superstar Jason Taumalolo's decision to play for Tonga over the Kiwis is having a trickle down effect in New Zealand.

Top talent at age grade level are now also choosing to represent the nation of their heritage, with Tongan youth teams currently in Auckland preparing for the annual Pacific Cup.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, one up and coming player made it clear that Taumalolo's ground breaking decision served as inspiration for him to follow in the destructive forward's footsteps.

"Seeing superstars such as Jason Taumalolo giving up having to play for money, having to play for pride, no doubt that everyone in the team, they look up to the superstars, and decided to give back to our small town" Sione Mosi Moala said.