Young prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona to miss possible Kiwis debut with hand injury

Young Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona has had a possible Kiwis debut robbed from him after it was announced he would miss this week's ANZAC Test due to an injury.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona gets tackled Source: Photosport

Asofa-Solomona, 21, was one of two debutants named in the Kiwis squad last night to face the Kangaroos at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Friday evening but sustained a hand injury while playing against the Dragons.

As a result, Tigers prop Elijah Taylor has been called into the 20-man squad as his replacement.