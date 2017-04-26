Young prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona to miss possible Kiwis debut with hand injury

Source:
Young Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona has had a possible Kiwis debut robbed from him after it was announced he would miss this week's ANZAC Test due to an injury.
Asofa-Solomona, 21, was one of two debutants named in the Kiwis squad last night to face the Kangaroos at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Friday evening but sustained a hand injury while playing against the Dragons.
As a result, Tigers prop Elijah Taylor has been called into the 20-man squad as his replacement.
Taylor, 27, has played 10 Tests for the Kiwis.
