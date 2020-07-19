TODAY |

'You should see us in the showers' - Knights duo embrace in celebratory kiss in win over Bunnies

Source:  1 NEWS

Knights playmakers Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga wore their hearts on their sleeves, sharing a kiss in celebration of last night's 20-18 victory over the Rabbitohs.

Kalyn Ponga and Mitchell Peace shared a smooch in the 20-18 victory. Source: Fox Sports

As Ponga scored the Knights' third try of the first half, the two got up close and personal as they came together in celebration.

Speaking to Fox Sports afterwards, the pair joked about their intimate moment.

"It happens quite a bit," said Pearce.

"You should see us in the showers," Ponga quipped back.

The win sees the Knights overtake the Roosters into fourth on the NRL ladder, three points off the first placed Eels.

