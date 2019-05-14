'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney had to ask a reporter if he was serious after he tried to compare newcomer Kodi Nikorima to club legend Stacey Jones.

Midway through a press conference with media today, Kearney was asked about Nikorima's debut for the Warriors in which they snapped a four-game losing streak with a comeback win over the Dragons.

After giving Nikorima a passing grade, saying he will "get better", Kearney was asked a peculiar question.

"Just physically speaking, I've noticed he resembles Stacey Jones quite a lot," the reporter started.

"Is that part of the appeal of Kodi?"

Kearney, visibly bemused by the question, paused for a second before firing back a question of his own.

"Are you serious?"

The reply got some giggles from other reporters before Kearney offered a cheeky answer.

"Two Stacey Jones' in the building. No, that's definitely not the appeal," he said.

"The appeal is I think he's a fairly good footballer and I think he can help the team.