 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'You see his presence on the field' - Warriors backing youngster Nathaniel Roache after Bulldogs display

share

Source:

NZN

Young utility Nathaniel Roache has been given a vote of confidence in his ability to step up as the Warriors starting hooker.

Nathaniel Roache.

Nathaniel Roache

Source: Photosport

A shoulder injury to Issac Luke meant Roache came off the bench 33 minutes into the Warriors' 21-14 NRL win over Canterbury in Auckland last night.

The outlook after the match concerning Luke was positive, with coach Stephen Kearney saying the 41-Test Kiwi was "waving his arm about".

The injury will be assessed tomorrow but Kearney said he wouldn't have any issue putting Roache in the No.9 jersey if needed.

Backrower Simon Mannering also backed his 21-year-old teammate, who has 18 first-grade appearances to his credit after debuting early last year.

"He's got a lot of ability and he can definitely punch out 80 minutes through the middle, and you see his presence on the field," Mannering said.

This try straight after the halftime proved to be the game-breaker the Warriors needed to take down the Doggies.
Source: SKY

"He 's a confident kid. When he gets a chance to run, he backs himself. He could start a game and definitely finish it."

Mannering and Roache both had a part in a key moment just before halftime.

A Mannering offload and Roache's big break sent Shaun Johnson on his way to the line.

The halfback was stopped in a try-saving tackle by backrower Josh Jackson, who was then sin-binned for holding down with the Bulldogs conceding eight points in his absence.

As for Mannering, he produced another typically committed effort: 80 minutes, 153 metres run and 60 tackles without a miss.

Also, typically, he didn't want to talk about his performance when asked.

Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball but the Warriors winger made a massive play when it counted.
Source: SKY

"Yeah, I thought the team played really well in stages," he replied.

"It was just a real grind, a real battle and that's the way the Bulldogs play. I'm happy for the guys we battled out a tough game."

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
Team NZ took time out today to wish the ABs good luck for their eagerly awaited first Test with the Lions.

'Go well boys!' - Peter Burling and Team NZ crew send All Blacks special message ahead of Lions clash

00:16
2
Josh Jones didn't mess around when he met Anthony Spires at NEF 29 this week.

Watch: 'It's over!' MMA fighter devastates rival within three seconds with brutal punch to the face

00:30
3
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


00:26
4
Lee had a solid second round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and is in a share of eighth place.

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee sinks monster long-range birdie on the ninth hole at PGA event

00:20
5
A group of troops from the New Zealand Army chant the classic Kiwi song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi while marching in formation.

Watch: 'Here's our #tutiramai shuffle' - NZ Army gets behind All Blacks by chanting classic Kiwi song ahead of Lions test

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ