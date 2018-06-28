 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'You play against the jersey, not the person' - Storm promise to rattle Cooper Cronk in first game against former star

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne will attempt to rattle Cooper Cronk as the master No.7 readies for an emotional showdown with his former NRL club.

Cooper Cronk. Sydney Roosters v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 31st March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Cooper Cronk.

Source: Photosport

The now Sydney Rooster will line up against the Storm for the first time in his storied career at Adelaide Oval tonight.

After 323 games across 14 seasons and four grand final wins (though their 2007 and 2009 titles were struck out due to the salary cap scandal) with the men in purple, Cronk is remembered as one of the club's all-time greats.

"He was just part of the furniture at Melbourne for 14 years," Storm back-rower Ryan Hoffman said.

"He's a very, very close friend of quite a few of us. You take it back like you do at Origin - you play against the jersey, not the person."

However that doesn't mean Melbourne will pull punches.

While it's taken time for the master playmaker to adapt to life at Bondi Junction, Trent Robinson's side are showing signs of hitting their straps after winning their past four.

Hoffman said his former teammate had put his stamp on the Tri-Colours and they would attempt to ruffle his feathers like they would any rival pivot.

"You always try to get stuck into the opposition halfback no matter who it is and it just happens to be Cooper this week," Hoffman said.

Robinson said it was a big occasion for Cronk however there were no cracks in his steely, methodical facade.

"It's hard to get more professional than professional and that's the way he's been every day that he's been with us," Robinson said.

"This match is important for him, he's an over-300-gamer. But he's a Rooster (now), he's one of ours and that's the way he wants it and how we want it."

Robinson confirmed Dylan Napa, Latrell Mitchell and James Tedesco would back up following Sunday's State of Origin II.

Boyd Cordner (concussion) was ruled out earlier in the week while prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves wasn't considered after returning from Denver after representing New Zealand in the mid-year Test on Wednesday.

Melbourne hope to have New Zealand Test prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona despite his horror travel schedule.

Asofa-Solomona was with his Storm teammates as they flew to Adelaide on Thursday and will be given every opportunity to prove he's fit.

The Storm are also confident Billy Slater, Will Chambers, Cameron Munster, Josh Addo-Carr and Felise Kaufusi will back up following Origin II.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

01:57
2
Lawson is plying his trade in the German Formula 4 where he currently sits second overall.

Meet New Zealand’s next motorsport star: Humble 16-year-old Liam Lawson

00:22
3
Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

4
Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Kiwi winger Ken Maumalo scratched from Warriors squad for home clash with Sharks

00:36
5
New Zealand is one of six bidders currently competing to win hosting rights to the event.

Black Ferns delighted at prospect of NZ hosting 2021 World Cup - 'Women's rugby is going crazy here!'

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 