'You have my number' - Issac Luke hits back at 'brother' Sam Burgess' criticism

Issac Luke has fired back at former South Sydney teammate Sam Burgess for comments he made following the Brisbane Broncos' shock loss to the Gold Coast Titans over the weekend.

Sam Burgess and Issac Luke celebrate a Rabbitohs win in 2014. Source: Getty

The Broncos went down 30-12 to the lowly Titans on Saturday evening for their fifth loss of the season - a result that put them 15th on the NRL ladder behind the Warriors.

Despite the defeat, Luke appeared to be unfazed as he and other players were seen joking and hugging opposition after the match.

Issac Luke seen smiling after the Broncos shock loss to the Titans. Source: SKY

Sharks great Paul Gallen bluntly said "I hate that," about the light-hearted attitude while former Queensland rep Martin Lang said it showed "they couldn't give a s*** about the result".

Despite those critiques, the one that appears to have hurt Luke the most though belonged to Burgess.

Burgess, appeared on the Matty Johns Show and specifically named Luke in his review, citing his recent move to the Broncos from the Dragons as part of the situation.

"With Issac I can understand because he’s been there for two minutes and probably doesn’t appreciate the situation they’re in," Burgess said.

“If I was a senior player I would be filthy at that. And I’d say to Issac ‘listen mate we don’t do that here’ and then he wouldn’t do it next time.

“It should hurt you to lose a game by that many points, against a lesser opposition and to lose five in a row. I’d be straight in the sheds, I’m filthy."

The comments struck a chord with Luke, who fired back at Burgess on Twitter.

“For years I’ve always played with my heart on my sleeve. And I will until the day I hang my boots up. The actions that happened after yesterday’s game were poor on my behalf I accept that. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt to lose,” Luke wrote.

“I came to the club because it has been a big dream of mine to don the jersey. A team that I’ve admired over my time of knowing rugby league. It hurts to lose I hate it. And @SamBurgess8 you know me more than anyone on that panel at how much it would affect me losing last night."

Burgess and Luke played together on the Rabbitohs for five seasons and played key roles in Souths claiming their first NRL title in 43 years in 2014, although Luke missed the actual final due to a one game ban.

Regardless, Luke said they have too much history for Burgess to criticise him in such a way.

"Normally I wouldn’t react to such I thing like this. It’s just more publicity for the media. But when one of my good mates @SamBurgess8 said something it hits me personally as he knows what I’m like.

"You have my number brother. I’m only a phone call away."

Upon Luke's arrival at the Broncos earlier this month, he revealed he'd always wanted to finish his career in Brisbane.

“With support from the club and their understanding they were happy to release me to take an opportunity in Brisbane where my family and I were going to live after footy finished,” he said at the time.

“My wife has followed me through my career and through all that we always said that we will finish in Brisbane.